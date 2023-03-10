A reporter from The Herald and Weekend Post was suspended following allegations that she solicited money from politicians in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The reporter, whose name is being withheld as the investigation is still under way, was suspended on Thursday morning.
Editor of the publications, Rochelle de Kock, said the reporter was suspended with immediate effect when it first emerged that the reporter contacted at least two politicians in the Bay asking them for money.
De Kock said the integrity of journalists should be above reproach.
“We take these allegations very seriously. The reporter has been suspended and will have an opportunity to defend the allegations at a disciplinary hearing,” she said.
Reporter suspended after allegedly asking politicians for money
Image: Pexels
