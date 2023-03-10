Municipal managers released on bail on fraud, forgery charges
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 10 March 2023
Garden Route District municipal manager Monde Stratu and former Knysna municipal manager Sithembele Vatala were each released on R15,000 bail on Thursday by the Knysna Magistrate’s Court.
The pair are facing charges of fraud and forgery in the relation to properties belonging to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) in the annual financial statements of both the district and Knysna municipalities...
