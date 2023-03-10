Medical student set to return to Somerset East to share skills and knowledge
By Herald Reporter - 10 March 2023
A small-town young woman with a big dream is now mere months from making it a reality.
Seven years of hard work, resilience and dedication have paid off for Somerset East’s Shakeilah Williams, who is on track to complete her Degree in Medicine (MB, ChB) at Stellenbosch University in 2023...
Medical student set to return to Somerset East to share skills and knowledge
A small-town young woman with a big dream is now mere months from making it a reality.
Seven years of hard work, resilience and dedication have paid off for Somerset East’s Shakeilah Williams, who is on track to complete her Degree in Medicine (MB, ChB) at Stellenbosch University in 2023...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News