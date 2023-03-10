The SDC Championship will take place at St Francis Links from March 16 to 19.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to St Francis Links CEO Jeff Clause on how they feel about hosting one of the biggest golf tournaments in the region.
LISTEN | St Francis Links CEO discusses hosting SDC Championship
Image: iStock
