Has nonracialism lost its mojo in SA today?

Though many people view SA’s vision of nonracialism as one that seeks to unite the country, an intense debate held in Bethelsdorp on Thursday night set the tone for discussions about an antiracial society.
The community dialogue, hosted by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University at the West End Community Centre, discussed the topic: “The national question reloaded — why is the concept of nonracialism of little use in ongoing struggles for an anti-racist and just South Africa?”
The speakers and audience engaged in a robust discussion on the lived experienced of ordinary citizens and how to get rid of racism and its legacy.
Political commentator and author Eusebius McKaiser argued that the concept of nonracialism was an idea that recognised that racists did not exist.
He said the most important question to be asked was whether the idea of nonracialism was the right vision for the kind of SA we wanted to live in.
“The answer is no, we can’t,” he said.
“Nonracialism is the idea that recognises that racists do not exist scientifically, that race is a myth and a political invention created on the basis of superficial characteristics.
“So nonracialism is not a form of colour blindness but it’s rather a deep appeal to recognise the social reality that even the racist construct used to oppress black people.”
McKaiser said the problem with nonracialism was that it had been appropriated by everyone because it had good things associated with it.
“Everyone claims to be committed to nonracialism — the term has become so elastic that it no longer has any meaning because it’s pulled in all sorts of directions.
“The better way to try to organise an anti-racist SA is to substitute the preamble of the constitution that refers to a nonracial vision with the term antiracism.”
He said this was more than just a fight over words but an important and strategic activism fight.
NMU professor Nomalanga Mkhize started her argument by defending nonracialism, saying it needed to be understood in the context of people’s struggles against the apartheid regime, which had sought to divide people.
“I don’t think we can even begin to imagine what it’s like to have to talk to a government that goes to the street that shoots children and tell it we won’t let it divide us, and that was the spirit of nonracialism.”
Mkhize said the people who had fought apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s and advanced nonracialism had taken a radical decision.
“So it’s arrogant of us to critique those who lived during those times to say we could’ve done a better job because we don’t know what it feels like to be beaten and thrown in jail and still go against that same government.”
She said nonracialism in that context was a highly radical, ethical and a strong position to take in an utterly morally bankrupt system.
However, Mkhize conceded that the concept of nonracialism no longer seemed to be able to deliver in SA today.
“It doesn’t seem to be able to help us to deal with the way in which the privileges that have carried over for white South Africans still shape this country today.”
She said one of the most important things about antiracism was that it forced people to actually confront white privilege and white power sharply and directly.
Khoi and San activist Christian Martin said citizens and the government needed to take responsibility to create a nonracial society and ensure nonracialism and the national question were not demoted to the point where they merely became theoretical topics employed by politicians during elections.
“We have no shortage of understanding the concept of the national question, but I have a problem with saying the national question in SA.”
He said stalwarts had unpacked nonracialism in lectures and why it was chosen by the ANC in the SA context.
“When did the ideal dream of a nonracial society and the national question [become] deferred?”
He said the failure to put nonracialism into practice in SA was reflected in the formation of many new political parties such as the Northern Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and the Freedom Front Plus.
“All these new parties have been started because of the feeling of being marginalised and forgotten, which is why as South Africans we need to discuss these concepts and make them a reality in our time and not left for future generations.”
Audience members raised their frustrations and anger about how marginalised coloured communities felt today, with some saying they felt like the forgotten people.
HeraldLIVE
Has nonracialism lost its mojo in SA today?
Panellists, audience rise to challenge by engaging in robust debate on a burning issue
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Though many people view SA’s vision of nonracialism as one that seeks to unite the country, an intense debate held in Bethelsdorp on Thursday night set the tone for discussions about an antiracial society.
The community dialogue, hosted by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University at the West End Community Centre, discussed the topic: “The national question reloaded — why is the concept of nonracialism of little use in ongoing struggles for an anti-racist and just South Africa?”
The speakers and audience engaged in a robust discussion on the lived experienced of ordinary citizens and how to get rid of racism and its legacy.
Political commentator and author Eusebius McKaiser argued that the concept of nonracialism was an idea that recognised that racists did not exist.
He said the most important question to be asked was whether the idea of nonracialism was the right vision for the kind of SA we wanted to live in.
“The answer is no, we can’t,” he said.
“Nonracialism is the idea that recognises that racists do not exist scientifically, that race is a myth and a political invention created on the basis of superficial characteristics.
“So nonracialism is not a form of colour blindness but it’s rather a deep appeal to recognise the social reality that even the racist construct used to oppress black people.”
McKaiser said the problem with nonracialism was that it had been appropriated by everyone because it had good things associated with it.
“Everyone claims to be committed to nonracialism — the term has become so elastic that it no longer has any meaning because it’s pulled in all sorts of directions.
“The better way to try to organise an anti-racist SA is to substitute the preamble of the constitution that refers to a nonracial vision with the term antiracism.”
He said this was more than just a fight over words but an important and strategic activism fight.
NMU professor Nomalanga Mkhize started her argument by defending nonracialism, saying it needed to be understood in the context of people’s struggles against the apartheid regime, which had sought to divide people.
“I don’t think we can even begin to imagine what it’s like to have to talk to a government that goes to the street that shoots children and tell it we won’t let it divide us, and that was the spirit of nonracialism.”
Mkhize said the people who had fought apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s and advanced nonracialism had taken a radical decision.
“So it’s arrogant of us to critique those who lived during those times to say we could’ve done a better job because we don’t know what it feels like to be beaten and thrown in jail and still go against that same government.”
She said nonracialism in that context was a highly radical, ethical and a strong position to take in an utterly morally bankrupt system.
However, Mkhize conceded that the concept of nonracialism no longer seemed to be able to deliver in SA today.
“It doesn’t seem to be able to help us to deal with the way in which the privileges that have carried over for white South Africans still shape this country today.”
She said one of the most important things about antiracism was that it forced people to actually confront white privilege and white power sharply and directly.
Khoi and San activist Christian Martin said citizens and the government needed to take responsibility to create a nonracial society and ensure nonracialism and the national question were not demoted to the point where they merely became theoretical topics employed by politicians during elections.
“We have no shortage of understanding the concept of the national question, but I have a problem with saying the national question in SA.”
He said stalwarts had unpacked nonracialism in lectures and why it was chosen by the ANC in the SA context.
“When did the ideal dream of a nonracial society and the national question [become] deferred?”
He said the failure to put nonracialism into practice in SA was reflected in the formation of many new political parties such as the Northern Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and the Freedom Front Plus.
“All these new parties have been started because of the feeling of being marginalised and forgotten, which is why as South Africans we need to discuss these concepts and make them a reality in our time and not left for future generations.”
Audience members raised their frustrations and anger about how marginalised coloured communities felt today, with some saying they felt like the forgotten people.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News