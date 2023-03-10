Ex-convict rehabilitated through music
LoveSeed founder launches programme to preserve traditional Xhosa songs
Reflecting on her choices, history and background while serving a four-year sentence led a Gqeberha resident to re-evaluate her future and ensure she is remembered for the right reasons.
While imprisoned for fraud, LoveSeed Foundation founder Thando Nombewu said she then decided to be remembered as one of the people who played their part in preserving traditional Xhosa music...
General Reporter
