CCTV footage, DNA and cellphone evidence led to the conviction and imprisonment of five men who robbed a Durban jewellery shop of R2m worth of stock.
The Verulam magistrate's court has sentenced Siyanda Mthethwa, Siyanda Blose, Philani Ngwane, Mbongeni Mlotshwa and Siboniso Ndlovu to an effective 13 years' imprisonment each after their conviction on three counts of robbery they committed in Phoenix five years ago.
The men robbed Mayuri Jewellers in the Phoenix Plaza shopping centre.
They also robbed two staff members of their belongings and fled with about R2m worth of jewellery.
They were spotted by an off-duty policeman who pursued them. Soon other police officers joined the chase and the suspects were arrested with the loot still in their possession.
Prosecutor advocate Rakesh Singh led the testimonies of the policemen who made the arrests and staff who were on duty during the robbery.
Singh also presented CCTV footage, DNA evidence from the vehicle and cellphone evidence showing the men were in the shopping centre at the time of the robbery.
KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “In sentencing them the court took into consideration that they had been in custody since their arrest and thus deviated from the minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment.
“Each of them was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment for robbing the shop and six years for each of the two counts of robbery where they robbed the employees. The court ruled that the sentences run concurrently.
“Business robberies are affecting the economy and we hope this prosecution has a deterrent effect,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
TimesLIVE
Durban robbers get 13 years in jail for robbing jewellery store of R2m worth of stock
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
