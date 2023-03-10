Baby dies as hospital workers strike
Stretched-to-the-limit skeleton staff unable to prepare theatre in time for emergency op on mom-to-be
By Riaan Marais and Tshepiso Mametela - 10 March 2023
When complications arose during labour, a woman admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital had to be rushed to surgery for an emergency C-section on Wednesday night.
However, the skeleton staff of doctors and nurses on duty were unable to prepare the theatre in time, causing the baby to die in utero and the woman to have a miscarriage...
