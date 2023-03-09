In the still of the night Volkswagen Group SA ticked over another milestone as the 100,000th unit of the current Polo for the local market rolled off the production line at the Kariega plant.
Starting the month on a high note, the white Polo pulled out of production during the night shift on March 1.
The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since January 2018 and began production of the facelifted Polo in August 2021.
Of the 100,000 vehicles, 80,644 were pre-facelift Polos and the remaining 19,356 were facelift Polo models.
VWSA production director Ulrich Schwabe said this and other milestones would not be possible without their employees performing their duties with pride.
“Though the majority of our Polos are built for export markets, we are incredibly proud of how popular this vehicle is among South African customers,” Schwabe said.
“This includes our employees, who build these high-quality vehicles with pride and whose dedication and love for our vehicles has made this milestone possible.”
VWSA celebrated several Polo milestones in 2022, reaching its millionth Polo built for export in May, the 500,000th Polo (including the facelift and the model launched in 2018) in July, and the 100,000th facelift Polo produced in August.
More recently, the company celebrated two-million units of its popular Polos and Polo Vivos in November.
VWSA currently builds the Polo Vivo for the local market, and the Polo for all right-hand-drive markets and certain left-hand-drive markets globally. The Kariega plant is also the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.
HeraldLIVE
VWSA marks production of 100,000th current Polo for SA market
Image: Supplied
In the still of the night Volkswagen Group SA ticked over another milestone as the 100,000th unit of the current Polo for the local market rolled off the production line at the Kariega plant.
Starting the month on a high note, the white Polo pulled out of production during the night shift on March 1.
The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since January 2018 and began production of the facelifted Polo in August 2021.
Of the 100,000 vehicles, 80,644 were pre-facelift Polos and the remaining 19,356 were facelift Polo models.
VWSA production director Ulrich Schwabe said this and other milestones would not be possible without their employees performing their duties with pride.
“Though the majority of our Polos are built for export markets, we are incredibly proud of how popular this vehicle is among South African customers,” Schwabe said.
“This includes our employees, who build these high-quality vehicles with pride and whose dedication and love for our vehicles has made this milestone possible.”
VWSA celebrated several Polo milestones in 2022, reaching its millionth Polo built for export in May, the 500,000th Polo (including the facelift and the model launched in 2018) in July, and the 100,000th facelift Polo produced in August.
More recently, the company celebrated two-million units of its popular Polos and Polo Vivos in November.
VWSA currently builds the Polo Vivo for the local market, and the Polo for all right-hand-drive markets and certain left-hand-drive markets globally. The Kariega plant is also the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News