×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tshwane mayor reinstated after providing proof of solvency rehabilitation

09 March 2023
Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter
Murunwa Makwarela, who was disqualified days after his election as mayor, has been reinstated in the city’s top job after the receipt of his solvency rehabilitation certificate. File image
Murunwa Makwarela, who was disqualified days after his election as mayor, has been reinstated in the city’s top job after the receipt of his solvency rehabilitation certificate. File image
Image: MASI LOSI

Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated in the city’s top job after providing a solvency rehabilitation certificate.

Makwarela was disqualified from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor, days after his election. This stemmed from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.

After the discovery, city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the IEC notifying it of a vacancy for a COPE proportional representative councillor. However, after receiving Makwarela’s certificate, Mettler has withdrawn the vacancy declaration

In a statement, the city confirmed the reinstatement of the executive mayor with all his benefits and perks returned.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...

Most Read