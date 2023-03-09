Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated in the city’s top job after providing a solvency rehabilitation certificate.
Makwarela was disqualified from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor, days after his election. This stemmed from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.
After the discovery, city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the IEC notifying it of a vacancy for a COPE proportional representative councillor. However, after receiving Makwarela’s certificate, Mettler has withdrawn the vacancy declaration
In a statement, the city confirmed the reinstatement of the executive mayor with all his benefits and perks returned.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane mayor reinstated after providing proof of solvency rehabilitation
Politics reporter
Image: MASI LOSI
Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated in the city’s top job after providing a solvency rehabilitation certificate.
Makwarela was disqualified from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor, days after his election. This stemmed from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.
After the discovery, city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the IEC notifying it of a vacancy for a COPE proportional representative councillor. However, after receiving Makwarela’s certificate, Mettler has withdrawn the vacancy declaration
In a statement, the city confirmed the reinstatement of the executive mayor with all his benefits and perks returned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News