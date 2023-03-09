‘Save our Post Office building,’ Gelvandale residents plead
Campaign launched to convert abandoned, vandalised premises into safe spaces for community
By Roslyn Baatjies - 09 March 2023
The Gelvandale community is desperate to save their vacant Post Office building which is being stripped by vandals despite being just a stone’s throw from the local police station.
The Union of People Against Poverty is spearheading a campaign for the custodians of vacant buildings to engage the community so that facilities such as the old Gelvandale Post Office can be used productively...
