Rotary clubs come to the rescue for Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre
By Herald Reporter - 09 March 2023
Rotarians from around the world banded together to make a tangible difference to pupils at the Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre.
Rotary Club of Algoa Bay (RCAB) president Marilyn Woods said after months of planning, back-and-forth meetings between SA members and club members across the globe, the R740,000 needed to build a new ablution block at the Kragga Kamma Road property was collected and the dream unveiled on Tuesday...
Rotary clubs come to the rescue for Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre
Rotarians from around the world banded together to make a tangible difference to pupils at the Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre.
Rotary Club of Algoa Bay (RCAB) president Marilyn Woods said after months of planning, back-and-forth meetings between SA members and club members across the globe, the R740,000 needed to build a new ablution block at the Kragga Kamma Road property was collected and the dream unveiled on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News