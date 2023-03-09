×

News

Rotary clubs come to the rescue for Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre

By Herald Reporter - 09 March 2023

Rotarians from around the world banded together to make a tangible difference to pupils at the Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre.

Rotary Club of Algoa Bay (RCAB) president Marilyn Woods said after months of planning, back-and-forth meetings between SA members and club members across the globe, the R740,000 needed to build a new ablution block at the Kragga Kamma Road property was collected and the dream unveiled on Tuesday...

