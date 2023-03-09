Morningside geography teacher to retire after 37 years in education
Nontuthuzelo Ngaba, 60, has helped her pupils become the role models they look up to
By Tremaine van Aardt - 09 March 2023
Passion, patience and purpose are three key ingredients which have guided a Morningside High School teacher in her nearly four-decade long pursuit of developing holistic pupils trusted to her care.
Sadly, the 37-year education career of Nontuthuzelo Ngaba will draw to a close at the end of April as the geography teacher hangs her hat on an impactful tenure of moulding enthusiastic young minds...
