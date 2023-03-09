Gqeberha police have confiscated more than R3m worth of illicit cigarettes and medicine from two houses in Malabar.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a team consisting of Anti-Gang Unit, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Rapid Rail members searched the houses on Tuesday after receiving information about illicit cigarettes and Schedule 5 and 6 medication.
“A total of 45 cases of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R540,000, as well as Schedule 5 and 6 medications with an estimated value of R2,615,500, were confiscated,” she said.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at one of the houses for contravening the Medicines Control Act — illegal possession of Schedule 5 and 6 tablets.
Acting provincial commissioner Major General Zithulele Dladla hailed the operation as a huge success.
“Illicit trading and counterfeiting of goods robs the economy of taxes and in so doing impacts on government’s ability to effectively serve the people of this country.
“In efforts to stop illicit trading, we urge communities to report any suspicions to the police or through the toll-free hotline on 0800-014-856, which can be used anonymously,” Dladla said.
HeraldLIVE
More than R3m worth of illicit cigarettes and medicines confiscated in Malabar
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
