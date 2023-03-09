Healthcare strikers, taxi drivers clash
Wage talks to resume after days of chaos in Bay
By Andisa Bonani - 09 March 2023
After shots were fired on Wednesday, 15 clinics forced to close, and roads barricaded with burning tyres and tree trunks, it was announced that wage negotiations would resume for striking healthcare workers.
Days of chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay culminated in gunshots being fired outside the Jose Pearson TB Hospital in Bethelsdorp as protesting Nehawu-affiliated hospital staff blocked the road, leading to a scuffle with irate taxi drivers unable to transport passengers...
