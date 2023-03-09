×

News

Girl, 4, found dead in pit toilet at school in Glen Grey

By TimesLIVE - 09 March 2023
A mother who went looking for her daughter after she failed to come home is grieving after the four-year-old's body was found in a pit latrine at a primary school in the Eastern Cape. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

A mother who went looking for her daughter after she failed to come home from school is grieving after discovering she has died.

The four-year-old child's body was found inside a pit latrine at a primary school in Glen Grey, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.

Nkohli said her mother went to her child's school after she failed to return home the previous day.

“A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of the learner's body in one of the school's pit toilets. Members from SAPS search and rescue retrieved her body.”

The circumstances of her death are under investigation. Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

