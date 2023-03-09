Gauteng community safety gets 97% budget increase to boost crime-fighting plan

At 97%, the Gauteng community safety department has received the highest allocation increase yet in the provincial budget. It will be used to implement crime-fighting plans.
The department's budget surged from R1.3bn to R2.7bn to cover a plan announced by premier Panyaza Lesufi in last month's state of the province address.
The increase came as other departments experienced a decrease in allocations for the 2023/2024 financial year in the budget tabled in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday.
Among them is health, whose budget decreased by 2% to R60bn and transport, which declined by 1% to R8.47bn.
The human settlements budget also shrunk, by 3% to R6.42bn. Over the next three years, the department will receive a R7.6bn allocation.
Gauteng MEC for finance Jacob Mamabolo said: “I engaged the team at provincial treasury and at the premier's budget committee and said why should we allocate money to departments if they are not spending it. If you look at our budget, you will see we are not throwing money at the problem.
“In fact, it is essentially community safety, education ... where we are putting something. We are saying to departments, approach us if your projects are ready. Government makes provision for adjustment of budgets ... We don't want to be increasing the amount of money to National Treasury. If we give money and it is not spent, it increases money that is surrendered back to National Treasury.”
Last month Lesufi announced he would make use of CCTV cameras, helicopters, drones, and panic buttons, and introduce 6,000 police wardens to help fight crime in the province.
When in danger, residents will be able to press a panic button which will alert a command centre in Midrand. A message will then be sent to the nearest police station or security vehicle for them to respond immediately.
Lesufi said he has partnered with security companies in the province to share resources and expertise to fight crime.
In the budget for community safety, R1.43bn was allocated to police wardens, while R50m will be spent on CCTV equipment. Drones will cost R31.4m.
“In addition to capacitating these crime-prevention wardens with the necessary tools of the trade, the resource allocation will also enable the acquisition of technological solutions to fight crime, such as drones and the leasing of helicopters to enhance the visibility of crime-prevention efforts.”
Also included in this allocation is funding for fleet services to further capacitate traffic police to undertake their duties, Mamabolo said.
Gauteng's total budget increased by just 2% to R158.9bn. Education received the highest allocation — R63.42bn — an increase of 6%.
Mamabolo said the department received R4.6bn for compensation of employees and augmenting delivery of support services such as scholar transport and the school nutrition programme.
