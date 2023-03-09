×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Final arguments heard in gang-related trial involving ex-police officer

Premium
09 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Evidence of a single eyewitness to a double murder, allegedly committed with the assistance of a former police officer, could be paramount for the court to convict the men accused of the murders.

During closing arguments in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, lawyers for former K9 unit member Ashlyn Camphor, 30, and his co-accused, Duwayne Williams, 29, submitted to the court that the state witness and self-confessed gangster should not be believed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...

Most Read