He did not deny issuing the press statement that brought the executive and parliament into disrepute but the ethics found his actions breached the code and that he did not act with the public trust placed in him.
For this, it wants him to apologise to the National Assembly, saying he abused his role on the interministerial committee.
“He did not discharge his obligations in terms of the constitution, to parliament and the public at large by placing the public interests above his own interests,” it said. It found him guilty of breaching the code for appointing advisers who were business associates of the Guptas, and he will have to apologise to the house for this transgression.
For allegedly misleading or lying in his responses to parliamentary questions, the committee made no finding, leaving it to the house to deal with the matter.
The suspension from parliamentary debates for the rest of the parliamentary term is the penalty for Zwane’s alleged involvement in the negotiations and approval of the sale of Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta-owned Tegata.
Zwane is already on “step aside” in the ANC since he was charged with fraud and corruption in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal last September.
TimesLIVE
Ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane
Political correspondent
Image: Ziphpozonke Lushaba
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is facing suspension from parliament, a sanction that is beyond what it usually metes out to transgressing MPs.
Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests (ethics committee) has recommended that Zwane be suspended from parliamentary debates for one term, meaning if the house approves the recommendation he will not participate in debates until the current parliamentary term ends in May 2024.
The recommended penalty is extraordinary because it goes beyond the maximum sanctions specified in the code of conduct for MPs which are: a reprimand in the house, a fine of 30 days’ salary, a reduction of salary or allowances for 30 days or the suspension of certain privileges or an MP’s right to a seat in parliamentary debates or committees for 30 days.
The committee relied on item 10.7.7.2 of the code which allows it to recommend a “greater sanction it deems appropriate” and not confine itself to the recommended penalties.
The recommended sanction has to be approved by the house for it to carry.
The ethics committee found Zwane guilty of a slew of charges emanating from the time he was mineral resources minister under then-president Jacob Zuma.
DA MP James Lorimer and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) laid complaints against Zwane in 2017.
They complained about:
The committee found Zwane received benefits and hospitality that was not disclosed to parliament and that he did not provide any documentary evidence to confirm that the travel, hotel stay and being chauffeur-driven in a 7-series BMW was not paid for by the Guptas.
He also did not provide documentary evidence to confirm he paid for the travel, hotel stay and chauffeur drive, it said in a report published by parliament on Wednesday night.
Zwane also failed to disclose registrable interests for the period 2015/2016 and thereby breached the code, it said.
For his failure to disclose these benefits, the committee wants Zwane to be fined the amount of five days’ salary.
He did not deny issuing the press statement that brought the executive and parliament into disrepute but the ethics found his actions breached the code and that he did not act with the public trust placed in him.
For this, it wants him to apologise to the National Assembly, saying he abused his role on the interministerial committee.
“He did not discharge his obligations in terms of the constitution, to parliament and the public at large by placing the public interests above his own interests,” it said. It found him guilty of breaching the code for appointing advisers who were business associates of the Guptas, and he will have to apologise to the house for this transgression.
For allegedly misleading or lying in his responses to parliamentary questions, the committee made no finding, leaving it to the house to deal with the matter.
The suspension from parliamentary debates for the rest of the parliamentary term is the penalty for Zwane’s alleged involvement in the negotiations and approval of the sale of Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta-owned Tegata.
Zwane is already on “step aside” in the ANC since he was charged with fraud and corruption in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal last September.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News