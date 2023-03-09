×

News

Counselling support for student survivors of GBV

Alumni in Action initiative launched at NMU to coincide with International Women’s Day

Premium
09 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Failure to report gender-based violence (GBV) perpetuates this social ill.

This was the message from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa at the online launch of the university’s Alumni in Action initiative on Wednesday...

