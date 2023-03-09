Calls for increased vaccine production as African horse sickness toll rises
The government’s lax response to the debilitating African horse sickness (AHS) battering parts of the Eastern Cape, has increased calls to open the vaccine production market.
Portfolio committee members for agriculture, land reform and rural development have thrown their weight behind the call for minister Thoko Didiza to open vaccine production to the private sector...
Calls for increased vaccine production as African horse sickness toll rises
Reporter
The government’s lax response to the debilitating African horse sickness (AHS) battering parts of the Eastern Cape, has increased calls to open the vaccine production market.
Portfolio committee members for agriculture, land reform and rural development have thrown their weight behind the call for minister Thoko Didiza to open vaccine production to the private sector...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News