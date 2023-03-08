Walmer guard accused of shoving disabled shopper out of wheelchair
By Guy Rogers - 08 March 2023
A paraplegic woman has laid an assault complaint against a security guard after an incident on Monday where she was allegedly pushed out of her wheelchair at the 6th Avenue Shopping Centre in Walmer.
The wheelchair-bound woman from Pretoria had entered the shopping centre with her small harnessed and identified service dog on her lap, and her fiancée at her side, when the security guard told them no dogs were allowed...
