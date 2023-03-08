A three-year-old boy died after a bookshelf collapsed on him on at a creche in Bedfordview on Tuesday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was disheartened by the death of the child at his school in Bedfordview.
“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and the school community,” Chiloane said.
The MEC is expected to visit the creche on Wednesday to understand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.
TimesLIVE
Three-year-old dies after bookshelf falls on him at creche
Reporter
Image: File
A three-year-old boy died after a bookshelf collapsed on him on at a creche in Bedfordview on Tuesday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was disheartened by the death of the child at his school in Bedfordview.
“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and the school community,” Chiloane said.
The MEC is expected to visit the creche on Wednesday to understand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News