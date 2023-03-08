‘Silver’ school quiz sponsor excited to fuel youth of tomorrow
By Herald Reporter - 08 March 2023
With entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz closing next week, high schools are preparing their crack teams for this highly anticipated event to push the boundaries of pupils’ general knowledge.
First-time “silver” sponsor for 2023, Eyona Energy, is excited to support literacy development across Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region...
