Nelson Mandela Bay Metro goes to court to shut down illegal manganese operators
By Andisa Bonani - 08 March 2023
To intensify its mission to evict illegal manganese ore operators in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality has resorted to going to court to try to enforce the closure of nine operators that have been issued with 19 noncompliance notices.
The operators were found to be in contravention of the national building regulations and the metro’s requirements for handling manganese ore after several monitoring exercises were conducted since 2021...
