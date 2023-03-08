The strike by Nehawu affiliated staff has hindered the Eastern Cape department of health from providing care to patients in some parts of the province.
The department has noted with concern acts of violence and intimidation since the strike started on Monday.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to provincial health department head Dr Rolene Wagner and Nehawu regional secretary Samkele Msila, who argues that the strike is lawful and protected.
LISTEN | Bhisho heads to court over nurses’ strike
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
