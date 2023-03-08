×

News

LISTEN | Bhisho heads to court over nurses’ strike

08 March 2023
Striking health workers mill around in the street near Livingstone Hospital, trying to block traffic
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The strike by Nehawu affiliated staff has hindered the Eastern Cape department of health from providing care to patients in some parts of the province.

The department has noted with concern acts of violence and intimidation since the strike started on Monday.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to provincial health department head Dr Rolene Wagner and Nehawu regional secretary Samkele Msila, who argues that the strike is lawful and protected. 

iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

