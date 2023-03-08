Child porn accused dad waits to hear if state will take R10,000 bail money
A Gqeberha father facing a slew of child pornography charges will remain behind bars as the prosecution fights to have his R10,000 bail money forfeited to the state.
The man, sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment after breaching his bail conditions, will now have to wait more than two weeks for the legalities around his bail money to be argued in court...
Child porn accused dad waits to hear if state will take R10,000 bail money
Court reporter
A Gqeberha father facing a slew of child pornography charges will remain behind bars as the prosecution fights to have his R10,000 bail money forfeited to the state.
The man, sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment after breaching his bail conditions, will now have to wait more than two weeks for the legalities around his bail money to be argued in court...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics