News

Child porn accused dad waits to hear if state will take R10,000 bail money

08 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Gqeberha father facing a slew of child pornography charges will remain behind bars as the prosecution fights to have his R10,000 bail money forfeited to the state.

The man, sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment after breaching his bail conditions, will now have to wait more than two weeks for the legalities around his bail money to be argued in court...

