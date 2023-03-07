Wits University has suspended student representative council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana for failing to appear at a suspension hearing.
The university suspended several students for their role in the recent protests but gave them an opportunity to make representations.
But Mnyamana failed to appear at his hearing on Monday despite ample opportunity to do so, Wits university spokesperson Shirona Patel said.
“The allegations against him are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property and the intimidation of members of the university community, among other things,” she said.
Wits University suspends SRC president
SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana did not pitch up for his suspension hearing on Monday
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
Wits University has suspended student representative council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana for failing to appear at a suspension hearing.
The university suspended several students for their role in the recent protests but gave them an opportunity to make representations.
But Mnyamana failed to appear at his hearing on Monday despite ample opportunity to do so, Wits university spokesperson Shirona Patel said.
“The allegations against him are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property and the intimidation of members of the university community, among other things,” she said.
This means the SRC president will not be allowed on campus or to participate in university activities.
He will also not be allowed to engage in conduct which constitutes “student privileges”, Patel said.
“He will not be allowed to stay in Wits’ residences until the legal process is finalised. We will allow the legal process to now take its course.”
The university agreed to most of the students' demands at a meeting with the SRC. But these were later rejected which led to about 200 students marching to the house of vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi in Parktown on Sunday night.
The students allegedly threatened to burn down his property.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
Politics