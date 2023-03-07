However, the HPCSA said it received no such complaint.
'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash
The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it does not regulate how doctors dress or their lifestyle.
This follows backlash on social media over the lifestyle of Dr Sandile Qwabe — a doctor whose videos on TikTok characterise a pantsula-inspired dress code and lifestyle.
The doctor has outraged many who said he was unprofessional and brought the profession into disrepute, while others claimed they reported him.
