WATCH LIVE | Madonsela back at the Mkhwebane inquiry

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is continuing her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry into the competence of her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane's legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu and Madonsela were at loggerheads on Monday when heated exchanges characterised the hearing.
A reluctant Madonsela finally appeared before the inquiry after being subpoenaed by parliament on Mkhwebane’s behalf. She is one of five people Mkhwebane requested the inquiry compel to give evidence.
TimesLIVE
Madonsela back at the Mkhwebane inquiry
