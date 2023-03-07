×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River

07 March 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Image: Supplied

One person has died and many others have been left injured after an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The accident reportedly happened near the Jukskei River just before 7.30am, according to Emer-G-Med in a brief statement.

The company's Kyle van Reenan confirmed its paramedics are “currently in attendance of a mass casualty collision”.

“At this stage we can confirm one person has lost their life. Twenty-one people have been left injured,” he told TimesLIVE.

This accident comes a day after numerous people were injured in a massive collision involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. The crash was caused by a truck after its brakes apparently failed.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure

Most Read