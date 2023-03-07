×

News

Kouga takes steps towards eradicating bucket system

By Herald Reporter - 07 March 2023

Nine informal settlements in Kouga are set to be upgraded at a combined cost of more than R22m in the next 12 months — a huge step towards the eradication of the bucket system.

Funded by the Eastern Cape department of human settlements,  as part of their national upgrading support programme to aid municipalities to upgrade informal settlements, the project will commence within the next two weeks...

