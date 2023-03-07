Ironman 4 Kidz charity receives R800,000 injection

The Isuzu Foundation has donated R777,700 to the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity, Ironman SA’s official charity.
As part of Isuzu’s ongoing commitment to its community, and the Ironman SA partnership, the foundation has contributed R100 for each entry into the Isuzu Ironman African Championship, in aid of the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity.
The R777,700 is derived from three regional donations that have taken place since September.
These include R300,000 in Durban; R250,000 in Mossel Bay, and now R227,000 in Gqeberha.
The Isuzu Foundation is a partnership between Isuzu Motors SA and its dealer network. For every vehicle sold, Isuzu and its 86 dealers contribute to the foundation.
Since 2010, this initiative has enabled grants of more than R16m to be made to about 80 projects.
Isuzu department executive, dealer & business development SA customs union markets, Marcia Mayaba, said: “We believe the youth are our future and we have a duty to boldly do more to make a meaningful impact on the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of children, especially those less fortunate who often come from extremely challenging backgrounds.
“We have shared values with the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity and we value this partnership which further drives meaningful impact into the communities within which Isuzu and its dealer network operates.”
The foundation supports projects focused on the needs of people, especially those from disadvantaged communities.
“Partnering with the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity accelerates the foundation’s drive and reach to make a significant influence in the hearts and minds of children.
“This commitment is aligned to sustainable development goals set out by the UN to focus on education, poverty and hunger alleviation, and creating sustainable environments,” Mayaba added.
Ironman 4 the Kidz trustee Garth Wright said: “There are so many beautiful boys and girls coming up who will benefit greatly from this investment, and who are going to make us all so proud.”
Ironman 4 Kidz charity receives R800,000 injection
