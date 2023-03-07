×

News

Hail storm devastates Langkloof fruit industry

Back in the Bay, good weekend rains insufficient to boost city’s depleted dams, weather guru says

Premium
07 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

As Nelson Mandela Bay residents keep a beady eye on dam levels after parts of the catchment received some much-needed rain, farmers in the Langkloof are counting the costs of a hailstorm that wreaked havoc on apple and pear orchards, destroying tonnes of fruit destined for export.

Though parts of the Bay’s catchment areas that feed into the Churchill and Impofu dams receiving more than 50mm of rain over the past two days, weather experts said the runoff would have little impact on the metro’s water crisis...

