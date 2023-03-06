Woman’s horror death at hands of hijackers
Victim’s charred remains found lying next to burnt out vehicle
Premium
By Devon Koen - 06 March 2023
A night out on the town for an Algoa Park man and a woman he met at a tavern ended tragically after they were hijacked and the woman’s body later found burnt.
The tragedy occurred on Saturday night when two armed men forced the couple into the boot of the man’s car in Perseverance. ..
Woman’s horror death at hands of hijackers
Victim’s charred remains found lying next to burnt out vehicle
A night out on the town for an Algoa Park man and a woman he met at a tavern ended tragically after they were hijacked and the woman’s body later found burnt.
The tragedy occurred on Saturday night when two armed men forced the couple into the boot of the man’s car in Perseverance. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News