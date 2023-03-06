×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three rhinos poached on Makhanda reserve

Lalibela confirms incident, voices outrage

By Guy Rogers - 06 March 2023
A female rhino and her two calves have been poached at Lalibela Game Reserve near Makhanda
BRUTAL KILLING: A female rhino and her two calves have been poached at Lalibela Game Reserve near Makhanda
Image: MICHA KLOOTWIJK/123RF

Three rhino carcasses, with their horns hacked off, were discovered at Lalibela Game Reserve near Makhanda at the weekend.

Lalibela general manager Rob Gradwell said his team had discovered the slaughtered female rhino and her two calves on Sunday.

This, after a routine fence check revealed an incursion.

“They had been brutally killed, with their faces senselessly hacked off.

“Words cannot come close to describing the outrage one feels.

“Something has to change.”

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read