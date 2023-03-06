Three rhino carcasses, with their horns hacked off, were discovered at Lalibela Game Reserve near Makhanda at the weekend.
Lalibela general manager Rob Gradwell said his team had discovered the slaughtered female rhino and her two calves on Sunday.
This, after a routine fence check revealed an incursion.
“They had been brutally killed, with their faces senselessly hacked off.
“Words cannot come close to describing the outrage one feels.
“Something has to change.”
This is a developing story.
Three rhinos poached on Makhanda reserve
Lalibela confirms incident, voices outrage
Image: MICHA KLOOTWIJK/123RF
