Solar sailors set the pace on North End Lake
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 06 March 2023
The sun was shining and the panels were pinging at North End Lake on Saturday for the inaugural merSETA solar boat race.
In the end it was Port Rex Technical High School from East London that bagged the win...
Solar sailors set the pace on North End Lake
The sun was shining and the panels were pinging at North End Lake on Saturday for the inaugural merSETA solar boat race.
In the end it was Port Rex Technical High School from East London that bagged the win...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News