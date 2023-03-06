Skade’s killers to learn fate soon
The two men guilty of the murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) official, Phumza Skade, will soon learn their fate, as sentencing proceedings are expected to get under way in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.
Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a traditional healer based in New Brighton and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, were found guilty on charges of murder and one count each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in January...
Skade’s killers to learn fate soon
Court reporter
The two men guilty of the murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) official, Phumza Skade, will soon learn their fate, as sentencing proceedings are expected to get under way in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.
Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a traditional healer based in New Brighton and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, were found guilty on charges of murder and one count each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in January...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News