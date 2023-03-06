×

Skade’s killers to learn fate soon

06 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The two men guilty of the murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) official, Phumza Skade, will soon learn their fate, as sentencing proceedings are expected to get under way in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.

Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a traditional healer based in New Brighton and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, were found guilty on charges of murder and one count each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in January...

