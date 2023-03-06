×

WATCH | Rocklands school has tokoloshe on the run

By Guy Rogers - 06 March 2023

While the biggest worry for most pupils is doing their homework, the pupils and teachers  at Rocklands Intermediate Farm School must fend off a tokoloshe said to have been haunting the hallways of the school.

On Sunday, about 300 people gathered at the school on the outskirts of Gqeberha for a cleansing ceremony and to listen to parents’ stories...

