WATCH | Rocklands school has tokoloshe on the run
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 06 March 2023
While the biggest worry for most pupils is doing their homework, the pupils and teachers at Rocklands Intermediate Farm School must fend off a tokoloshe said to have been haunting the hallways of the school.
On Sunday, about 300 people gathered at the school on the outskirts of Gqeberha for a cleansing ceremony and to listen to parents’ stories...
WATCH | Rocklands school has tokoloshe on the run
While the biggest worry for most pupils is doing their homework, the pupils and teachers at Rocklands Intermediate Farm School must fend off a tokoloshe said to have been haunting the hallways of the school.
On Sunday, about 300 people gathered at the school on the outskirts of Gqeberha for a cleansing ceremony and to listen to parents’ stories...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics