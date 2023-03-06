President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced former Tshwane mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the minister of electricity.
Ramokgopa was a senior official in the presidency in charge of infrastructure projects.
Ramaphosa also announced ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as deputy president of the country.
The announcement brought to an end speculation who would occupy the newly created post to deal with the electricity crisis.
This is a developing story.
President Cyril Ramaphosa names Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity
Ramaphosa finally made the long awaited changes to his cabinet on Monday night
Image: MASI LOSI.
IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers
TimesLIVE
