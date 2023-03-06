×

Nelson Mandela University academy launches mobile game to help sink ocean rogues

By Guy Rogers - 06 March 2023

Policing the high seas is a high-stakes game where the future of the planet is at stake, and now a Nelson Mandela University academy has launched a virtual game to help hone the skills of inspectors and net the rogues.  

FishFORCE chief operating officer Michael de Lange said the FishFORCE Bridge Inspection game was designed to be accessed on cellphones or computers, and comprised 10 levels with each featuring a longline vessel to be boarded for inspection...

