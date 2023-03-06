Many people were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Monday morning.
Several emergency services teams were treating patients at the scene where vehicles were overturned or sandwiched together.
Mayhem on Durban’s M41 after truck ploughs into 5 vehicles
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it was believed a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into multiple vehicles.
“It is believed many people have been injured. Traffic is severely affected while emergency services are working at the scene and more are trying to reach the scene.”
