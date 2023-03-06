×

News

Mayhem on Durban’s M41 after truck ploughs into 5 vehicles

06 March 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

Many people were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Monday morning.

Several emergency services teams were treating patients at the scene where vehicles were overturned or sandwiched together.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it was believed a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into multiple vehicles.

“It is believed many people have been injured. Traffic is severely affected while emergency services are working at the scene and more are trying to reach the scene.”

