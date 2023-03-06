Homegrown talent brings authenticity to ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’
Actor thrilled to be speaking isiXhosa again like a true local
Despite gracing international stages and television screens, Gqeberha’s Tazz Nginda says few things can compare to bolstering his career back in his hometown as the latest cast member of Gqeberha: The Empire.
The 43-year-old model and actor appeared on the telenovela on Wednesday following a host of appearances on other popular series including Imbewu: The Seed, Blood Psalms, Soul City and Zone 14, and featuring in international ad campaigns for Coca-Cola and Carling Black Label...
General Reporter
