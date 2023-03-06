Home affairs opens new shopping centre branch to alleviate pressure- here's what you need to know

In an effort to address frustrating long queues at home affairs offices, the department has started opening branches at popular shopping centres offering limited services.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi opened a branch in Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday. The branch is the one of five in shopping centres which will render home affairs services.
Motsoaledi first announced this move during his 2022/23 budget speech in May last year.
“Our people stand in ugly and unyielding long queues, even in the rain or the scorching sun. They even struggle to find parking for their cars. As an immediate relief measure, we have been engaging several malls in the country,” he said.
Almost a year later, the consultations with shopping centres have yielded results.
Here is what you need to know about the services offered:
WHAT SERVICES DO THEY OFFER?
The new office will offer application and collections services for IDs and passports only. Home affairs spokesperson Bongi Gwala told TimesLIVE the limitation in services was only for the initial phases.
The branch will not be offering services such as birth, marriage and death certificates.
DO I NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Those who wish to visit the branch need to book an appointment on e-home affairs before visiting the office. Gwala said this was to prevent long queues.
WHAT TIME DOES IT CLOSE?
The Menlyn branch will operate from 8am until 3.30pm. It will not operate on weekends.
HOW LONG WILL I WAIT FOR MY DOCUMENTS TO BE READY?
For a person to receive a passport after application, it can take five to 13 days. Gwala said sometimes turnaround times for passports were shorter. For an ID, a person can receive their smart ID after 14 days working days from the date of application.
WHAT OTHER MALLS WILL OFFER THIS SERVICE?
After the Pretoria shopping centre branch, home affairs offices will open in Cresta and Southgate malls in Johannesburg, The Pavilion in eThekwini and Tyger Valley in Cape Town.
Home affairs opens new shopping centre branch to alleviate pressure- here's what you need to know
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi opened a branch in Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday — here's what you need to know about services offered
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
