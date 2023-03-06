×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cyclists bring home message of rhino conservation

Premium
06 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A group of 16 cyclists from across SA who are determined to raise awareness and funds for rhino conservation, embarked on an almost 900km cycle tour starting at the Paxton Hotel in Gqeberha  on Saturday.

Made up of individuals from all walks of life, the Ride Wild for Rhinos cycle tour now forms part of extreme runner and Guinness World Record holder Sharon Jessop’s Run Wild for Rhinos campaign...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read