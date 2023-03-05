Wits university management held negotiations at the weekend with student leaders after disruptive protests over grievances related to historic debt, exclusion and accommodation.
Student representative council (SRC) member Karabo Matloga said they met the senior executive team on Saturday to explain their demands.
“They [management] promised that they are going to have an emergency meeting with the other members so that they can make a decision,” he said.
He added the university had undertaken to respond to their grievances on Sunday evening. The protests, which began on Wednesday, descended into violence on Friday when students clashed with private security outside the university's Great Hall.
Students are demanding an end to the exclusion of those with historic debt, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation to be addressed.
Wits SRC and management hold weekend talks over student grievances
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
Wits university management held negotiations at the weekend with student leaders after disruptive protests over grievances related to historic debt, exclusion and accommodation.
Student representative council (SRC) member Karabo Matloga said they met the senior executive team on Saturday to explain their demands.
“They [management] promised that they are going to have an emergency meeting with the other members so that they can make a decision,” he said.
He added the university had undertaken to respond to their grievances on Sunday evening. The protests, which began on Wednesday, descended into violence on Friday when students clashed with private security outside the university's Great Hall.
Students are demanding an end to the exclusion of those with historic debt, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation to be addressed.
They also want the first fee payment of R10,000 — demanded upfront for access to the institution's residences — to be deferred as it is for registration.
“At 8pm [on Sunday] we are going to have a mass meeting and we are going to have a response. This will guide us on how we are going to work this week,” said Matloga.
“If our demands are not met, we are continuing [with the protests].”
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said some progress had been made at Saturday's meeting.
“Talks will resume this afternoon [Sunday]. Management agreed with the SRC that we would both not put out anything until after the talks today. We will honour that commitment and communicate only this evening after the meeting,” said Patel.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics