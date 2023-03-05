×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Thieves return hijacked truck after looting contents

By Herald Reporter - 05 March 2023
Everything from rum to hot wheels toys were recovered following a recent truck hijacking in Gqeberha after thieves robbed and returned the truck to driver shortly after looting it of the contents
TRUCK ROBBED: Everything from rum to hot wheels toys were recovered following a recent truck hijacking in Gqeberha after thieves robbed and returned the truck to driver shortly after looting it of the contents
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Everything from rum to hot wheels toys were recovered after a recent truck hijacking in Gqeberha, after thieves robbed and returned the vehicle to the driver, shortly after looting it of its contents.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said soon after the truck jacking was reported on Friday, Motherwell police followed the tracker activation and not only recovered the stolen items but other goods also suspected to be stolen.

“It is alleged that at about 1.30pm a delivery truck was hijacked by two men (one armed) at a complex in Ngonyama Street in NU1 in Ikamvelihle.

“The suspects drove the truck with the complainant and his passenger in the direction of NU10 Motherwell.

“They dropped them off at a vandalised house in NU10.

“They later returned with the truck and handed back the empty truck and let the men go.”

She said the driver then reported the incident.

“SAPS Motherwell members picked up the tracker signal and recovered the stolen items as well as other suspected stolen goods in a house at Mpanda Street in NU10 in Motherwell.

“There was no-one at the house, [but] more liquor, boxes of tea, boots, boxes of medicine, cartons of cigarettes, tobacco, 138 hot wheel toys, clothing and sunglasses were seized.”

She said the value of the recovered items was unknown at this stage.

Naidu urged residents not to turn a blind eye to suspicious activities, but to report them to the police.

“These tip-offs can be anonymously reported to Crime Stop 08600-10111 or 10111 or any police station.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read