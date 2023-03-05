Everything from rum to hot wheels toys were recovered after a recent truck hijacking in Gqeberha, after thieves robbed and returned the vehicle to the driver, shortly after looting it of its contents.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said soon after the truck jacking was reported on Friday, Motherwell police followed the tracker activation and not only recovered the stolen items but other goods also suspected to be stolen.
“It is alleged that at about 1.30pm a delivery truck was hijacked by two men (one armed) at a complex in Ngonyama Street in NU1 in Ikamvelihle.
“The suspects drove the truck with the complainant and his passenger in the direction of NU10 Motherwell.
“They dropped them off at a vandalised house in NU10.
“They later returned with the truck and handed back the empty truck and let the men go.”
She said the driver then reported the incident.
“SAPS Motherwell members picked up the tracker signal and recovered the stolen items as well as other suspected stolen goods in a house at Mpanda Street in NU10 in Motherwell.
“There was no-one at the house, [but] more liquor, boxes of tea, boots, boxes of medicine, cartons of cigarettes, tobacco, 138 hot wheel toys, clothing and sunglasses were seized.”
She said the value of the recovered items was unknown at this stage.
Naidu urged residents not to turn a blind eye to suspicious activities, but to report them to the police.
“These tip-offs can be anonymously reported to Crime Stop 08600-10111 or 10111 or any police station.”
HeraldLIVE
Thieves return hijacked truck after looting contents
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
Everything from rum to hot wheels toys were recovered after a recent truck hijacking in Gqeberha, after thieves robbed and returned the vehicle to the driver, shortly after looting it of its contents.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said soon after the truck jacking was reported on Friday, Motherwell police followed the tracker activation and not only recovered the stolen items but other goods also suspected to be stolen.
“It is alleged that at about 1.30pm a delivery truck was hijacked by two men (one armed) at a complex in Ngonyama Street in NU1 in Ikamvelihle.
“The suspects drove the truck with the complainant and his passenger in the direction of NU10 Motherwell.
“They dropped them off at a vandalised house in NU10.
“They later returned with the truck and handed back the empty truck and let the men go.”
She said the driver then reported the incident.
“SAPS Motherwell members picked up the tracker signal and recovered the stolen items as well as other suspected stolen goods in a house at Mpanda Street in NU10 in Motherwell.
“There was no-one at the house, [but] more liquor, boxes of tea, boots, boxes of medicine, cartons of cigarettes, tobacco, 138 hot wheel toys, clothing and sunglasses were seized.”
She said the value of the recovered items was unknown at this stage.
Naidu urged residents not to turn a blind eye to suspicious activities, but to report them to the police.
“These tip-offs can be anonymously reported to Crime Stop 08600-10111 or 10111 or any police station.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics