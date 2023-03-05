The nephew of Tembe clan chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe, has been murdered.
Sandile Tembe, a prominent member of the Manguzi Policing Forum, who fought against cross-border crime, was gunned down after 9pm on Saturday outside a local tuck shop near his home at eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tembe Royal Family, the Tembe clan and community as they mourn their immense loss of Sandile Tembe.
"What is more concerning, is that this incident comes just a week after the murder of another prominent fighter against the Manguzi cross-border crime syndicate, Judah Mthethwa,” said KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
She said police must scour every corner to find those responsible for the “callous murders”.
“We will be engaging with national government because we believe that there should be better and urgent co-ordination and alignment between SA and its neighbours to combat escalating cross-border crimes.
"We remain resolute in our resolve to take the war to criminals in our pursuit of ensuring safety and justice in our province, as well as beyond our borders,” said Dube-Ncube.
TimesLIVE
Tembe royal family member fighting cross-border crime gunned down in KZN
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF
The nephew of Tembe clan chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe, has been murdered.
Sandile Tembe, a prominent member of the Manguzi Policing Forum, who fought against cross-border crime, was gunned down after 9pm on Saturday outside a local tuck shop near his home at eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tembe Royal Family, the Tembe clan and community as they mourn their immense loss of Sandile Tembe.
"What is more concerning, is that this incident comes just a week after the murder of another prominent fighter against the Manguzi cross-border crime syndicate, Judah Mthethwa,” said KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
She said police must scour every corner to find those responsible for the “callous murders”.
“We will be engaging with national government because we believe that there should be better and urgent co-ordination and alignment between SA and its neighbours to combat escalating cross-border crimes.
"We remain resolute in our resolve to take the war to criminals in our pursuit of ensuring safety and justice in our province, as well as beyond our borders,” said Dube-Ncube.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics