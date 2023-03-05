×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday

By Nqobile Dludla - 05 March 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive at 7pm on Monday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday.

A cabinet shuffle has been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read