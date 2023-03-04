Police arrest Kwazakhele mass shooting suspect

A little more than a month after eight people were murdered in a mass shooting in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha police have managed to arrest one of the alleged suspects.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said members of the Provincial Task Team, consisting of several specialised policing units, followed up on information on Friday about suspects believed to be linked to the shooting in Maqanda Street, Kwazakhele, on January 29.
Kinana said the information led the investigating team to flats in Walmer where six suspects allegedly involved in the mass shooting were hiding.
"As they arrived in the house, only one suspect,33, was found," Kinana said.
"Upon investigation, his involvement was confirmed. His co-conspirators managed to flee before the police arrived.
"The suspect was immediately arrested and later detained at Mount Road police station for a further investigation.
"Police are currently in pursuit of the remaining fugitives who escaped from Walmer Flats."
In the January incident 11 people were shot during the weekend long birthday celebrations at Maqanda Street. The incident left eight people dead with other three seriously injured.
Seven people, including two brothers, were killed at the scene, while an eighth victim died in hospital days later.
Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed gratitude and appreciation to the multi-disciplinary team of investigators who to ensured a breakthrough is made in the eight cases of Murder and three of attempted murder under investigation.
“I am grateful for the arrest that my task team has made.
"It has strengthened our resolve that we would eventually find the killers, so that we are able to establish the motive.
"Let the outstanding fugitives be found and found sooner so that the families can find closure from this horrific ordeal," Mene said
The suspect will appear in New Bright Magistrate court on murder charges.
"Police will oppose the bail."
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the remaining five suspects, is requested to contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigator, Detective Captain Sitole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.
